Wilder positive Ortiz will turn up clean

Saturday’s fight is getting close. With three other fights falling out (Ortiz, Povetkin, Wawrzyk) because of opponents’ failed drug tests, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pretty sure challenger Luis Ortiz will continue to test clean in the time remaining.



“We always say, ‘once a cheat, always a cheat’ and that will always carry with him but that’s going to be up to Luis Ortiz,” Wilder told reporters last week.

“I think Luis Ortiz is a smart guy and I think he’s going to do the right thing up to this point. If he doesn’t, like I said, it’ll be shame on him to put people through so much pain and it’s ridiculous that we have to be talking about this still at this point in time with drugs and cheating and stuff but I think he’s going to do the right thing and so with that being said, I’m not worried about it.

“I have confidence in him that he’s going to turn-up clean and he’s going to give a great performance on the night of that fight and we’re all going to be winners at the end of the night.”