Whyte: I feel betrayed by WBC

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBC #1 heavyweight Dillian Whyte is disappointed the WBC has ordered he fight WBC#4 heavyweight Luis Ortiz for the mandatory position.”I’ve fought for every single belt the WBC said I was eligible for. I’m one of the only guys in the WBC who has followed the proper procedure. I fought many eliminators, and many WBC ranking fights. I’ve been loyal to the WBC for about two years,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I’ve had the sanctioning fights, I’ve done everything they have asked me to do. My information was – I was meant to be next in line. If anything, the WBC should be ordering me and Breazeale to fight in a final eliminator to face Wilder.

“I’ve had loads of WBC fights and they’ve always been against top contenders. [Dereck] Chisora, Helenius, Browne. These haven’t been against mugs, they have been against top contenders, who are highly ranked in the WBC as well. We’re going to try and see what we can do, and see whether or not we can reach some sort of agreement with the WBC. I’m very, very disappointed and annoyed. I feel betrayed by the WBC to be honest.”