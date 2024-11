Weights from Worcester, Massachusetts Josniel Castro 153 vs. Denzel Whitley 153

Kevin Nagle (266 vs. Jake Paradise 248

Dan Docimo 148 vs. Jaequez Jones 142

Edwine Humaine, Jr. 156 vs. Jimmy Williams 152

Khiary Gray 156 vs. Daniel Sostre 160

Justin Laporte 150 vs. Rakim Johnson 155

Jhon Devers Rodriguez 160 vs. Tymar Miles 156

Adrian Valdez Reyes 150 vs. Tracey Coppedge 157 Venue: DCU Event Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

