Weights from Orlando Jamaine Ortiz 140 vs. Christian Mino 139.8

(WBA Continental USA jr. welterweight title) Kaipo Gallegos 129.4 vs. Iron Alvarez 130

Alexander Rios Vega 135.2 vs. Felix Santana Jr 135

Chavez Barrientes 121.8 vs. Noah Contreras 121.4

Tayre Jones 142.2 vs. Willmank Brito 141.6

John Laryea 126 vs. Alejandro Majia 126.2

Marcus Harris 118.6 vs. Jesus Martinez 119.4

Miguel Diaz 167.4 vs. Caleb Hall 167.8

Tristan Gallichan 137.2 vs. Malik Lewis 136.6

Danilo Diez 139.6 vs. Adam Hach 134.4

Zayveon Mitchell 121.6 vs. Jose Fernandez 120 Venue: Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Boxlab Promotions

Venue: Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Boxlab Promotions

TV: DAZN

