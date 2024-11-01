Golden Boy Promotions hosted a final press conference today ahead of the return of undefeated lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) against Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, streamed worldwide on DAZN.

Floyd Schofield: “I’m ready to fight. The preparation was difficult, we had a hard training camp but I’m ready to show what I’m capable of on Saturday…I’d like to thank Rene for taking the fight, but I hope he’s ready to give his life in that ring like I am.”

Rene Tellez Giron: “I’m so excited for my first main event fight in Las Vegas. I’m ready, thanks again for being here. The truth is that I’m super happy. I just fought in Vegas, but now I’m the main event. I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I’m super happy and grateful.”