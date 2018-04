By Joe Koizumi

WBO #6/WBA #14 heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto (18-1, 10 KOs), Japan, will put his OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific heavyweight belts on the line against Australian Aaron Russell (10-4, 4 KOs) in Tokyo, Japan, on May 7. It was publicly announced by Kadoebi Promotions on Monday. A fleet-footed speedster Kyotaro, making his third defense of the OPBF strap, is gunning for a world title shot abroad in the near future.