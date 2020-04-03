Supervisors

English Speaking Panel

Panelists:

Mike George

Mo Noor

Rex Walker

Duane Ford

Kevin Noon

Oksana Semenishina

Jill Diamond

WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC Mediator, Victor Silva

Today we had a very special WBC Talk with extraordinary boxing experts from all over the world. We discussed and addressed the great importance that a supervisor has: Main Functions, Obligations, Responsibilities, Code of Ethics, strangest experiences, toughest challenges, passion, funny anecdotes, among many other aspects.

We would like to invite all the boxing community to watch this session as we can assure, you will learn a side of boxing we don’t get to see very often.

–

Spanish Speaking Panel

Mauricio Sulaimán – President of the World Boxing Council

Alberto Leon

Alberto Guerra

Dr. Lorenzo Soberanes

Miguel Ángel de Pablos

Joel Campuzano

Victor Silva – Mediator

During the start of the session, WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán gave the very sad news, confirming the death of the grandmother of our beloved Miguel Ángel de Pablos who unfortunately lost the battle against COVID-9.

For Mauricio, the supervisor’s work is one of the most important, since he is the person who represents the World Boxing Council, Don José Sulaimán and with it the values that we have always preponderated; dignity, honorability and justice.

The supervisor has the task of enforcing the regulations of the body, ensuring that the card runs smoothly, since an error can lead to an accident and even to court. Therefore all supervisors must address their tasks with responsibility and maximum attention to everyone, from the people of the Commissions, promoters, ring officials and of course to the boxers, because they must be sure that the fight will take place according to the canons established by the WBC regulations. With the understanding that the supervisor must reconcile in a respectful but firm manner with all those involved.

Alberto León assured that for any supervisor it is important to understand that he/she represents the WBC and everything that the organization stands for. For this very reason they must believe that the most important thing is to safeguard the health of the fighter. He added that a supervisor must thoroughly know all responsibilities and attend to ceremonial protocols.

For Miguel Ángel de Pablos, who has long experience as a supervisor, this responsibility goes beyond an appointment, because when one appears with those involved, they are not seeing Miguel de Pablos but the WBC, the man who will enforce the rules, that’s why the importance of giving and presenting the correct image.

The supervisor should try to build, work with the commissions, the federations, the promoter, but always from the background, as well as being the host of the ring officials.

Alberto Guerra, originally from Panama, assured that one of the things he enjoys most as a supervisor, is to lead the fight, review the judges’ cards, add the cards and make sure that everyone returns home satisfied with his performance.

Dr. Lorenzo Soberanes, as well as Joel Campuzano agreed that for them, the most important thing is to apply the rules and see that at the end of a card there were no accidents to regret, nor situations that went out of control.

Among all the aspects that a supervisor must deal with, our panelists stressed that they have the responsibility to make boxers feel safe knowing that the fight will be carried out with complete justice and that for any situation they can count on their support.

Being prudent with the corners, maintaining order and acting responsibly in any situation that may arise are the priorities that a supervisor must have.

–