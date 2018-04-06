WBA/IBF 108lb champ Taguchi to face Budler

By Joe Koizumi

WBA/IBF unified 108-pound champ Ryoichi Taguchi (27-2-2, 12 KOs), a Japanese speedster, will face Hekkie Budler (31-3, 10 KOs), South Africa, with both belts on the line in Tokyo, Japan, on May 20.



It was publicly announced by Watanabe Promotions on Wednesday. Having unified the IBF belt along with the WBA strap by defeating Milan Melindo on New Year’s Eve of the previous year, Taguchi will engage in his eighth WBA defense and initial IBF defense as well. Budler, fromer WBA 105-pound ruler, had lost a split duke to Milan Melindo to fail to win the IBF junior fly belt in Cebu, Philippines last September.

Also, in the semi-windup, IBF 105-pound champ Hiroto Kyoguchi (9-0, 7 KOs), Taguchi’s stablemate, will also appear to defend his belt on the same show at the Ota-city General Gymnasium. His challenger will be announced soon by Watanabe Promotions.