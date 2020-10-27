Boxing returns to Florida on November 6th at the St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater when DiBella Entertainment and T&K Boxing Promotions present a world championship card in collaboration with the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame. The main event features Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (16-7-1, 5 KOs) against Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-1, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBA female super lightweight title.

The undercard will include unbeatens Elvis Garcia, Victor Padilla, Jeremiah Milton, and more in separate bouts. The show will air on the following day on the IMPACT Network with a broadcast team of former world champion Antonio Tarver, BJ Flores, Curan Bhatia, and Zach Hirsch.