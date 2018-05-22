WBA 118lb champ McDonnell arrives in Japan

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell, UK, and his entourage arrived in Tokyo, Japan, late on Sunday after training in Dubai for a couple of weeks. McDonnell, handled by his manager/trainer Dave Coldwell, started his final training here from Monday, and engaged in a medical examination conducted by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) on Tuesday.



Jamie faced his challenger and two-time world champ Naoya Inoue for the first time then and there.

The results of the medical exam were as follows:

McDonnell/Inoue

Height: 175.5 cm/165.2 cm 5’9”/5’5”

Reach: 182 cm/170.6 cm 71.7”/67.2”

Neck: 37 cm/35 cm 14.5”/13.8”

Chest: 96 cm/90 cm 37.8”/35.4”



