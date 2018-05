By Gabriel F. Cordero

A Panama District Court judge has allowed former two-time world champion Celestino “Pelenchín” Caballero to perform community service. The 41-year-old Caballero, who has been incarcerated for two years, is serving a five-year sentence for drug trafficking. His community work will be in the Municipality of Colón, which is about 75 kilometers from Panama City. “Pelenchín” will work as a general assistant for the rest of his sentence.