By Miguel Maravilla

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) and former world champion Tomoki “El Mexicanito” Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) held the final press conference Thursday afternoon at the Doubletree Hotel in Carson, California as they will square off this Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California live on DAZN.



Tomoki Kameda: “I’m ready. I’ve had a good camp. I promise to give a good show. All I have to say to Vargas. You’re Mexican right? Well then fight like one Saturday night to see who has the bigger balls.”

Rey Vargas: “I don’t talk much but I’m ready. I know Japanese fighters are willing to lay it all on the line and leave it all in the ring. I’ll show Saturday night who has balls.”

Also present at the press conference were Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 13 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico who takes on Ronny Rios (30-3, 14 KOs) of Santa Ana, California for the vacant WBA gold super bantamweight title.



Diego De La Hoya: “This is an important fight for me. I’ve prepared really well. Saturday night Ronny and I will steal the show.”

Ronny Rios: “We are here to make the best of it. Diego and I are here to give a great fight Saturday night,”

Super featherweight Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (28-0, 25 KOs) was in attendance as he will be featured on the card taking on Roger Gutierrez (21-3-1, 18 KOs).

Eduardo Hernandez: “This is a good card and I’m happy to be a part of it. I believe I will walk away with the victory with my arm raised.”

Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 10 KOs) of Glendora, California will be in action as squares off against Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1-1, 8 KOs) of Fairfield, California.

Joet Gonzalez: “I had a good camp and I’m ready for Saturday night. I can’t wait.”

Tino Avila: “I’m ready and excited for this fight.”

