By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japan might have a new star in unbeaten JBC#5 super lightweight Mikyo Watarai (5-0, 3 KOs), 139.25, who very impressively dispatched Philippine GAB#1 contender, previously unbeaten Ali Canega (10-1-1, 6 KOs), 139.75, at 0:28 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Watarai, 25, a Charley Burley stylist using good body movement with his hands low, whose amateur mark was 77-15, took the initiative from the outset, battering the bewildered Filipino from all angles. Dropping Canega with a smashing left-right combination in round two, Mikyo kept whipping him nearly at will and with precision. Turning loose and decking him again in the beginning of the fatal fourth session, Watarai displayed a fast and accurate combination to impress the crowd.

Watarai went to Las Vegas to train there under the tutelage of veteran trainer Don House for five weeks, and this night demonstrated his improvement technically and physically.

BoxRec: Mikyo Watarai

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

