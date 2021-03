Tszyu, Hogan make weight By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Tim Tszyu 152.7 vs. Dennis Hogan 153

(WBO global jr middleweight title) Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Promoter: Matt Rose

TV: Foxtel Main Event PPV Interview: Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade

