Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world title challenger Antonio “El Tostado” Tostado (22-5, 5 KOs) of Jamay Jalisco, Mexico, arived in Mexico City today in anticipation of his rematch this Friday at the Blackberry Auditorium against Uriel “Yuca” Lopez (16-6-1, 5 KOs).



Each fighter has seen both their ups and downs since their first encounter in 2013 that Lopez won by decision. Tostado went on to unsuccessfully challenge for a world title. However, he is now riding a 7 fight win streak. He, like some others, feel that he won the first fight but he is ready to clear all doubts this time around.

What do you remember about the first fight?

It was a tough fight but I thought I clearly won.

What did you do differently this time around in preparation for Lopez?

This time I had a full camp, unlike the first fight. I will be at my absolute best and leave no doubt to who the winner is.

A lot has transpired for each of you since your first encounter. How much do you think this will come into play on Friday?

I see all that in the past as I do our first fight. We are both improved fighters. It’s a totally different fight this time around.

Any concerns fighting him in his hometown?

I am not worried about that to be honest. I am thankful to All Star Boxing, Inc for this opportunity and that the fight will be aired on Telemundo. Many viewers will get to see this fight. I to win convincingly.

Does this mean that you’re going for the knockout?

I will be more aggressive and assertive than the first fight. I have trained to go the full distance if it’s necessary. The win is the objective whether it’s by KO or decision.

Do you expect this fight to be as exciting as the first?

I think it will be even better. We are both better this time around. You also have two Mexican fighters who like to mix it up. I am hungry to avenge the loss and he is hungry to have a repeat victory. This has all the making of an instant classic.

* * *

The 8 round Co-Main event in the lightweight division features local fan favorite Jerson Aguilar(9-3) squares off against Jorge “Vaquita” Romero(7-1). Romero is part of Mexican Legend and Hall of Famer Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez stable. Cuban prospect now living in Mexico City, Alexander Gonzalez (1-0) faces Ivan Garcia(1-0) in a 4 round flyweight special attraction. 5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas