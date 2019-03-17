Former two-division world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions have signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank in what is the latest collaboration between Top Rank, MTK Global and Queensberry Promotions. Frampton, who will campaign as a featherweight, will bring one of the biggest names in one of boxing’s deepest divisions to ESPN platforms in the United States. Top Rank, MTK Global, and Queensberry Promotions will announce Frampton’s next fight shortly.

“It’s wonderful news that Carl Frampton has joined us at Top Rank,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He is the epitome of a true warrior, and we are proud to be promoting him as he works toward becoming the featherweight champion of the world once again.”