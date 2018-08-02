By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super featherweight challenger Tevin Farmer (25-4-1, 5 KOs) is confident he can stop two-time world champ Billy Dib (43-4, 24 KOs) inside the distance when they clash for the vacant IBF 130 pound belt at Technology Park, Sydney on Friday

“The flight to Sydney was mentally draining but now that I’m here it is pretty cool,” Farmer told 2BACR radio. “I want to go out there next Friday against Billy Dib and box smart and go for the knockout. I don’t want to leave it in the judges’ hands this time around. I want to stop Dib in six or less rounds. I’m here with four of my team but there are more coming from the States. I have a big fan base at home also here in Australia!”