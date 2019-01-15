By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda



In the main event of the first show celebrating this year’s Carnival of Champions, Ryoichi Tamura (12-3-1, 6 KOs), 121.75, acquired the vacant Japanese super-bantamweight belt by an upset decision (99-91 twice, 97-93) over Mugicha Nakagawa (AKA Yuta Nakagawa/his real name Yuta Takeda; 24-6-1, 14 KOs), 122, in a furious ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Following former champ Shingo Wake’s relinquishment, JBC#1 Nakagawa and #2 Tamura fought in quest of the vacant championship. The more experienced and more stylish Nakagawa was a prefight favorite, but Tamura, a rough-and-tumble battler, was an aggressor from the outset, battering his opponent from all angles. Nakagawa, from the third, attempted to outjab and counter him with solid right uppercuts, but Tamura fought so trickily and brutally as ex-WBA 154-pound champ Koichi Wajima, fully confusing the bewildered foe. Tamura swept the last half to confirm his upset triumph. It’s also Tamura’s best showing in his previously unsung career. Katsuhiko Nakamura was the third man.

