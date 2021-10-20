All Star Boxing, Inc has announced its main event for the 2nd installment of Boxeo Telemundo set to take place this Friday, October 22nd live with an audience from Deportivo Ocenia in Mexico City, Mexico. Headlining the action is undefeated world-ranked super flyweight contender Jose Soto (15-0, 6 KOs) fighting out of Canalete, Colombia facing former WBC world champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (36-11, 19 KOs) of nearby Amecameca, Mexico in a 10 round affair. The bout will be for the vacant WBA Fedecentro super flyweight title.

WBA #6, WBO #13 Jose Soto, 24, will be making his first international appearance in his quest for a title opportunity. Soto has defeated the best of his division from Colombia including the likes of former title challengers and ranked contenders. He feels confident and ready to make his Telemundo debut as he looks to break onto the scene with an impressive win on Friday night.

“I am excited to return to the ring Friday after a year layoff due to the Pandemic,” stated undefeated contender Jose Soto. “I would like to thank Tuto Zabala (All Star Boxing) and my manager Juan Carlos Devia for making this all possible. On Friday night, I look to put my name on the map and soon become Colombia’s next world champion.”

Local favorite Ganigan Lopez is looking to spoil the plans of the undefeated fighter and keep his title hopes alive. Lopez boasts a 2-1 record on the Telemundo platform with one of those wins earning him a title 2019 title shot against then WBO world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta.

“Friday night the fans will be in for a treat with an intriguing main event,” notes All Star Boxing President Felix “Tuto” Zabala. “On one side we have an undefeated fighter looking to make a statement for himself, but he will face a tough, crafty veteran in Ganigan Lopez who has an urgency to win and prove he still belongs at the top level.”

The evening’s co-main event is a crossroads clash in the flyweight division as Ivan “Tsunami” Garcia (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico squares off against Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (16-13-7, 5 KOs) of Distrito Federal, Mexico in an 8 round bout.

The special attraction of the night will feature a battle of undefeated bantamweights as Brandon “Raton” Jimenez(4-0 1 KO) faces Kevin “Avispa” Cisneros(3-0 3 KO’s) over 6 rounds.

Jose Soto vs “Maravilla” Lopez airs live Oct.22 at 12AM/ Check Local Listings