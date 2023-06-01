Someone’s O must NOT go in this case Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten 6’6, 270lb Antonio Zepeda (6-0, 6 KOs) on the PPV undercard of Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. John Gotti III (the grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti) on Sunday, June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Miller-Zepeda will be a four round exhibition and therefore both 0s will be preserved. 38th Annual IBF Convention Officially Closes Tsutsumi wins OPBF 126lb belt in his third pro bout Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

