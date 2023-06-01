Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (26-0-1, 22 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten 6’6, 270lb Antonio Zepeda (6-0, 6 KOs) on the PPV undercard of Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. John Gotti III (the grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti) on Sunday, June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Miller-Zepeda will be a four round exhibition and therefore both 0s will be preserved.
