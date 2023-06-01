By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten formerly 13-time amateur national champ Hayato Tsutsumi (3-0, no KO), 125.75, impressively acquired the vacant OPBF featherweight belt as he outlegged and outpunched hard-punching Filipino Jeo Santisima (22-6, 19 KOs), 124.75, to pound out a unanimous decision (120-108, 119-109, 118-110) over twelve fast rounds on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Hayato, whose amateur mark was 88-6, 26 stoppages, utilized faster and more accurate jabs and his versatile mobility all night to confuse the power-punching Filipino. The final session saw Tsutsumi, 23, lopsidedly batter him to have him in great trouble, though Santisima gamely refused to go down until the end. Tsutsumi is a talented speedster whose future may be bright.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

