Showtime planning split-site twinbill

Two exciting main events will be presented on the same night, Saturday, May 19 live on SHOWTIME as part of a split-site doubleheader telecast.

Featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his WBC title against undefeated mandatory challenger Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. on Saturday, May 19 in a clash live on SHOWTIME from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The other half of the split-site SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will feature WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Adonis Stevenson defending his title against two-division world champion Badou Jack in a main event from Canada.