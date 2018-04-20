April 20, 2018

Showtime planning split-site twinbill

Two exciting main events will be presented on the same night, Saturday, May 19 live on SHOWTIME as part of a split-site doubleheader telecast.

Featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his WBC title against undefeated mandatory challenger Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. on Saturday, May 19 in a clash live on SHOWTIME from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The other half of the split-site SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will feature WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Adonis Stevenson defending his title against two-division world champion Badou Jack in a main event from Canada.

Weights from Brooklyn
Weights from Germany
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.