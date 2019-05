Former light heavyweight world title challenger Vyacheslav “Lion Heart” Shabranskyy (20-1, 17 KOs) returned to the ring to stop journeyman Gilberto Rubio (9-8, 6 KOs) by first round TKO on Friday night at the Burbank Marriott Events Center in Burbank, California. It was the 32-year-old Shabranskyy’s first fight since his KO loss to Sergei Kovalev in November 2017.