Santa Cruz-Mares rematch confirmed for June 9

A rematch between featherweight world champions and Southern California rivals Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz and Abner Mares will headline action Saturday, June 9 live on SHOWTIME from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) and Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs) first met in August 2015 at STAPLES Center and went toe-to-toe for 12 fast-paced rounds, with Santa Cruz eventually earning the majority decision and a vacant featherweight title. Now, Santa Cruz will put his WBA “super” featherweight title on the line against the WBA “regular” featherweight champion Mares. Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions, begin at $50, and are on sale today.