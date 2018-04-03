Lara: I know I can knock him out

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara (25-2-2, 14 KOs), boxing’s longest reigning champion, isn’t worried about the significant size advantage of unbeaten 6’1 IBF champion Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 15 KOs), who he meets in a world title unification clash Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Showtime will televise.

“I keep seeing people refer to his height or how big he is,” says Lara, “but Williams was taller and bigger than him. Canelo was and is stronger than him, and they couldn’t deal with me…so I’m not worried about what he has to bring today. I’m worried about what I have to do in that ring. I’m focused. I’m ready, and there’s no question in my mind I know I can knock him out. If he gets reckless, he’s going to get knocked down. And if not, then he’s going to get beat up. He’s going to have to make that decision on April 7 whether he’s willing to go through the fire or if he’s just willing just to lose a decision. It’s up to him. He’s going to have to decide that on April 7.”