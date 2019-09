WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua pose after their New York City press stop announcing their December 7 rematch that will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua: “I’m looking forward to getting back in December 7 and reclaiming my belts. Shannon Briggs, can I get a ‘Let’s go champ?'”

Andy Ruiz Jr: “The same results are gonna happen. I’m gonna train my ass off. God’s on my side and we’re gonna win for Mexico.”