Undefeated heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin will face Pavel Šour on Saturday, October 5 live on SHOWTIME from Dort Federal Events Center in Flint, Mich. Franklin (19-0, 13 KOs) will make his third consecutive Showtime appearance of 2019 as he seeks a definitive victory less than an hour from his hometown of Saginaw, Mich. The 25-year-old will take on once-beaten Sour (11-1, 6 KOs) on the undercard of the telecast headlined by Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin.

Headlining the non-televised undercard will be an “All Detroit” showdown between crosstown super flyweight rivals Ja’Rico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (12-0-1, 8 KOs) and James “O.G.” Smith (13-2, 7 KOs).