In a WBA super bantamweight eliminator, #8 rated “Crazy A” Azat Hovhannisyan (18-3, 15 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round knockout over #14 Franklin Manzanilla (18-6, 17 KOs) on Thursday night at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California. Entertaining bout as both fighters are bangers and recent world title challengers (both losing by decision to current WBC champion Rey Vargas). Hovhannisyan’s pressure was very intense and relentless. Manzanilla finally wilted to the canvas for the count at 2:58.

Unbeaten lightweight Edwin Valentin (9-0, 8 KOs) went the distance for the first time against Julio Bassa (21-9, 13 KOs). After eight rounds, scores were 79-73 3x.