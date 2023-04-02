“For me, I like to come in and entertain the fans,” said 54-year-old ring legend Roy Jones Jr. after losing his fight against pro-debuting MMA fighter Anthony Pettis on Saturday night in Milwaukee. “My job is to come in and make sure that the fans get what they paid for, and I’m all good with that. I think it was a good fight. He did a great job and fought a very smart fight. I think I educated him and taught him a lot in this fight. So I think if I fought him again it would be even better because he knows a lot more now. I think it would be a really good rematch.
“I don’t do exhibitions, I fight real fights,” added Jones Jr. “I’m not an exhibition guy, I’m a real guy. I want to win, or I want to lose. But I’m going to go out on my shield, and I want to be able to do it again as many times as I want to. At 54 years old, that’s a beautiful thing, and he already said he’d do it again because one judge had it even. So that’s what I love.”
I DON’T CARE… FOR MY MONEY ROY JONES IS A NICE GUY WIN OR LOSE… IF HE WANTS TO FIGHT THEN FIGHT… LOOK IF YOU DID EVERYTHING EVERYBODY WANTED YOU TO DO YOU WOULDN’T BE YOUR OWN MAN… SO IF ROY WANTS TO FIGHT SO BE IT… FOR ME I’D JUST LIKE TO MEET JONES TALK A LITTLE BOXING AND IN THE END GET HIS AUTOGRAPH… AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRRRR
Very well said. Totally agree! Seems to be an upstanding guy and like us all just wants to feed his family and do as much of what he loves as he can in this one life he has.
Sorry but it’s painfull to watch him fight at his age..
Yes, huge difference seeing him now compared to the 1990s. Risk of injury climbs much higher with advancing age.
Roy needs to fight about as much as I need a hole in my head
Disgraces his reputation, his family, and his legacy. What a shame? Are you still so hungry for limelight and cameras? Go home and stay will your grand children, pick them up from school, go to some basket ball games attend a few graduations, and stay to f**k out of the ring. Christ!!
This makes Roy one of the few champions in history to fight professionally in 5 decades.
I was a bit harsh in my previous comment about Roy Jones. I did appreciate him when he was in his prime. Didn’t like his ring entrances though. He looked about what I expected in this fight and I applaud any fighter who can get in the ring at his age. Seeing him knocked out against Enzo Maccarinelli was one of the saddest scenes I had seen in the ring. Best to him going forward.
Kinda reminds of when RJJ said after his loss to Tarver he doesn’t stay down for noone and gets back up, then gets KO’d flat against Johnson. Personally he should’ve retired after the Ruiz fight. Had he stayed at light heavyweight and faced Tarver before the Ruiz fight he would’ve won a clear cut decision. RJJ is a good guy and was truly phenomenal in his hay day but he’s said and done some goofy things including his commentating and training stints.
LOL. Only fools would pay for these jokes of “fights”. He and his fans are in denial and now he resorts to beg for a payday.
Looked like a piece of sweating rancid pork with boxing gloves on.