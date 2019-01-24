WBA featherweight champion Jesus Rojas (26-2-2, 19 KOs) and challenger Xu Can (15-2, 2 KOs) hosted a media workout Wednesday at The Knockout Factory in Houston, Texas ahead of their 12-round battle for Rojas’s world title. The action will take place on Saturday at the Toyota Center and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Jesus Rojas: “Xu Can is a great fighter and I was very happy to have another opportunity to defend my title. There will be fireworks at the ring this Saturday night.”



Xu Can: “I am very excited for Saturday. I was training for 10 days in Miami and feel good. I’m excited and eager to win a fight for my Chinese fans.”

