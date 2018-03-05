Roach: Quigg better than stepping-stone Valdez

“Oscar Valdez is a good young fighter, but I think Quigg is better,” says Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach. “This is a perfect stepping-stone for Scott to get a rematch with Carl Frampton and become world champion once again. Carl got lucky and broke Scott’s jaw in the first round. That won’t happen again. But right now, we’re not concerned with Frampton. We’re focusing on beating Oscar.”



Quigg will challenge unbeaten WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez on Saturday at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

“Scott is one of the best-conditioned fighters I have worked with, and it’s great working with fighters like him and Pacquiao. Oscar says he’ll knock Scott out. I hope he believes that because if he comes forward and tries to knock Scott out, then Scott is going to put him on his ass.”