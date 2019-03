By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad news. Legendary former world champion Eusebio Pedroza Silva “El Alacrán” passed away at the age of 62 at the National Cancer Institute in Panama City this morning. Pedroza won the WBA featherweight title in 1978 and defended it in 19 consecutive defenses until 1985. He had a professional record of 42-6-1 with 26 wins by knockout. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota in 1999.