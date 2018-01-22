Results from Ontario, California

By Miguel Maravilla

Leo Santa Cruz’s Last Round Promotions kicked off the year hosting the first boxing card of the year in Southern California Friday night at Ontario’s California Education & Performing Arts Center as super featherweight Jerry Perez (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Oak Hills scores a huge knockout over Giovannie Gonzalez (3-1, 3 KOs) of Sacramento. Perez landed the right hand numerous times on Gonzalez and it dropped him in round two. A huge left hook by Perez did it as he knocked Gonzalez out at 2:04 of the third round

Daniel Constantino (1-12-1) and Antonio Santa Cruz (6-4-1, 3 KOs) went the distance in a scheduled six round bantamweight bout. In what a was boxer vs. puncher Santa Cruz boxed keeping his distance circling the ring working behind the jab in the early rounds as Constantino was the aggressor and landed the left hook. Constantino kept coming at Santa Cruz who continued to circle in the later rounds. Continuing to be the aggressor, Constantino pressured Santa Cruz in the sixth and final round. Scores were 58-56 twice for Constantino and 58-56 for Santa Cruz, as Constantino pulls off the split decision.

In a scheduled six round bout, super flyweight Jorge Perez (9-5-1, 4 KOs) and Leornardo Reyes (7-15, 3 KOs) went the distance. Off to a fast start Perez and Reyes exchanges and in round two Perez sent Reyes to the canvas with a left hook. A clash of heads in round two caused a nasty gash over Reyes’s left eye as blood was gushing. Perez dogged to the body in and pressed. The judges scored the bout 60-53, 59-54 and 58-55, as Jorge Perez wins a unanimous decision.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Flavio Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of and Richard Hargraves (3-1-1, 2 KOs) of San Francisco fought a competitive four round bout. Rodriguez landed the overhand right numerous times in the early rounds. Hargreaves landed a low blow in round three stopping Rodriguez’s momentum. The fourth and final round with the fight going either way both fighters exchanging as they sensed the urgency. In the end the judges scored the bout 39-37 for Hargraves, 38-38, 38-38 as the bout was declared a majority decision draw.

Oscar Acevedo (2-0) won a unanimous decision over Eric Rodriquez in a four round super featherweight bout. Acevedo scored a knockdown in the third round but Rodriguez in route to a tough decision. Judges scored the bout 39-37, 39-37, and 38-37.

Featherweight John Leo Dato (4-0, 2 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Michael Andrew Gaxiola (4-12) as he brought a difficult awkward style to the ring. Dato was the aggressor and Gaxiola boxed and showboated. In round three referee Raul Caiz Jr deducted a point from Gaxiola for unsportsmanlike conduct shortly after Duto attacked as he pinned Gaxiola up against the ropes. Dato closed strong as Gaxiola held on going the distance. All three judges scored the bout 40-35.

Welterweight Ivan Pandzic (6-0, 3 KOs) scored a knockout over Markus Jones (1-1). The tall and lanky fighters started off exchanging in the opening round. A right hand by Pandzic staggered and dropped Jones as he got up. Pandzic landed another right as the referee Wayne Hedgepeth immediately waived the bout at 2:39 of the second.

