August 6, 2022
Boxing Results

Results from Sacramento

Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Absent boxing’s glory days in Sacramento, producer of five world champions, the city is still fight-starved, even for low-budget cards in packed hotel ballrooms.

The enthusiasm was there again Friday night at the DoubleTree Hotel, where super-lightweight Cain Sandoval (6-0), one of three local super-lightweights on the show, remained unbeaten. He defeated more-experienced Daniel Evangelista Jr. of Mexico (20-15-1) in a featured bout via a second-round stoppage — his sixth KO win — following an early knockdown.

Fellow locals Sergio Vega (2-1-2) and Cmaje Ramseur (1-1-1) fought to a majority four-round draw. Also, it was New Yorker Shamar Canal (2-0) over Dan Hernández of Riverside (0-2) by TKO-1, super-feathers; Angel Chavez (7-0) of San Jose over Eljeria Partee of Oceanside (0-1), light-heavies; and Amari Jones of Oakland (7-0) over Texan Michael Lemelle (3-11-1) by KO-3, middleweights.

