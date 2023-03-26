March 25, 2023
Zepeda, Ocampo win in Guadalajara

Three-time world title challenger and WBC #7 rated super lightweight Jose “Chon” Zepeda (36-3, 27 KOs) won an easy ten round unanimous decision over survival-minded Neeraj ”Gangster” Goyat (17-4-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico. Zepeda pressed the action but Goyat wasn’t interested in engaging or winning. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Former world title challenger and WBC #10 super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) battered Mauricio Gutierrez (7-2, 5 KOs) for four rounds and Gutierrez didn’t come out for round five.

