By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the opening bout from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, super lightweight Oreste Velasquez (7-0, 6 KO’s) of Miami by way of Cuba won a unanimous decision over Argentina’s Marcelino Lopez (37-3-1, 22 KO’s) as he went the distance for the first time. Velasquez boxed well throughout the fight but Lopez was tough in the process giving Veláquez work. After ten rounds the judges scored the bout 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93 all three in favor of Velasquez.

Culiacan’s undefeated super bantamweight Kevin Gonzalez (26-0-1, 13 KO’s) won a unanimous decision over Columbian veteran Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KO’s) in going the distance ten rounds. It was a hard fought fight as Gonzalez was aggressive and smart in the process, boxing mixing it up against the aggressive Sanmartin that was there all fight. The Columbian pressed for most of the fight but Gonzalez countered and dictated the pace in taking the decision. The judges scored the bout 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 as Gonzalez stays undefeated in picking up the victory.