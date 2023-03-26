After winning Saturday’s WBC super lightweight eliminator against Richard Commey, former champion Jose Ramirez targeted current WBC ruler Regis Prograis. A bout between Ramirez and Prograis was previously rejected by Team Ramirez due to the 65/35 purse split the WBC designated in Prograis’ favor.

“I want any world champion,” stated Ramirez. “If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can sit down and negotiate. Let’s sit down and make the fight.”

As for the fight with Commey, Ramirez commented, “It’s always hard after a layoff, but mentally I had to go back to being my old self and start strong. There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable. I started with that rhythm and being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.

“I hurt him in the first round. But he’s a tough guy. Big shoutout to Commey and his team. He’s a good warrior. He took some good shots. And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him. I wanted to make a statement and show that I’m the stronger guy in there.”