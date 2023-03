Results from Fresno Unbeaten lightweight Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to stop Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KOs) with a body shot in round nine. Time was 2:40. Other Results:

Charlie Sheehy W6 Angel Rebollar (lightweight)

Eduardo Alvarez D4 Jessie James Guerrero (light flyweight)

Ricardo Ruvalcaba KO1 Marco Antonio Cardenas (junior welterweight)

Subaru Murata KO1 Jose Negrete (junior featherweight) Benavidez-Plant undercard results

