WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a sloppy twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten mandatory challenger David “The Great White” Light (20-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The lanky Okolie kept Light at long range and controlled the early rounds. Lots of wrestling with few clean punches landed. Scores were 116-112, 119-108, 117-110.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer “Big Fraze” Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) punished late sub Bogdan Dinu (20-5, 16 KOs) for two rounds. Dinu didn’t come out for round three.

Super featherweight Michael Gomez Jr (19-1, 5 KOs), son of Manchester boxing legend Michael Gomez, won a ten round split decision over previusly unbeaten Levi Giles (13-1, 3 KOs) in a bout for the vacant English belt. Scores were 97-93 and 97-94 Gomez, 96-95 Giles.

Other Results:

Karriss Artingstall W6 Linzi Kuczyński (female featherweight)

Callum Simpson KO3 Celso Neves (super middleweight)