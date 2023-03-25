WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (19-0, 14 KOs) scored a sloppy twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten mandatory challenger David “The Great White” Light (20-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The lanky Okolie kept Light at long range and controlled the early rounds. Lots of wrestling with few clean punches landed. Scores were 116-112, 119-108, 117-110.
2020 Olympic super heavyweight bronze medalist Frazer “Big Fraze” Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) punished late sub Bogdan Dinu (20-5, 16 KOs) for two rounds. Dinu didn’t come out for round three.
Super featherweight Michael Gomez Jr (19-1, 5 KOs), son of Manchester boxing legend Michael Gomez, won a ten round split decision over previusly unbeaten Levi Giles (13-1, 3 KOs) in a bout for the vacant English belt. Scores were 97-93 and 97-94 Gomez, 96-95 Giles.
Other Results:
Karriss Artingstall W6 Linzi Kuczyński (female featherweight)
Callum Simpson KO3 Celso Neves (super middleweight)
looks like team Clarke is ready to step it up, could be good
David Light fights his way to a World Title shot then just goes through the motions in a dull uninspired effort against a very ordinary Champion ? Like his fellow countryman fighter Joe Parker these kiwi’s seem to lack any sign of a killer instinct when they are in big fights. Content to be contenders but not hungry enough to be champions.
Okolie-Light giving the entertainment value of Bruce Willis’s last 25 movies. Willis had a good reason though.
Both fighters looked ordinary, Okolie just throws and then holds. Good to see a ref actually taking a point for that crap
Didn’t see the fight but would like to ask anyone who did a question,who was doing the most holding on?