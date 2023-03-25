Kristian Prenga 255 vs. Sam Crossed 208
(NBA Continental and NABA heavyweight titles)
Anthony Johns 112 vs. Ramon Velasquez 116.5
Justin Figueroa 154 vs. Manuel Moreira 154
Malik Nelson 125,5 vs. Joseph Adorno 127.5
Francisco Rodriguez 134 vs. Marco Dorame 134.4
Gabe Gerena 131 vs. Joshua Maldonado 132
Avious Griffin 146.5 vs. Jose Gazzo 140=9
Isaah Flaherty 157.5 vs. Dewayne Williams 161,5
Derek Starling 276 vs. Dennis Vance Jr. 273
Venue: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City
Promoter : Rising Star Promotions
1st Bell: 7 PM ET
Stream: BXNGTV.com
And the new naba heavyweight champ of the world is clay Guida I mean Kristian prenga
Who is the guy with the pretty hair. Lol
Sam crossed hasn’t won a fight in his last 3 fights. He is fighting for the naba heavyweight championship. No money has been exchanged here I’m sure.