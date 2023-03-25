Weights from Atlantic City Kristian Prenga 255 vs. Sam Crossed 208

(NBA Continental and NABA heavyweight titles) Anthony Johns 112 vs. Ramon Velasquez 116.5

Justin Figueroa 154 vs. Manuel Moreira 154

Malik Nelson 125,5 vs. Joseph Adorno 127.5

Francisco Rodriguez 134 vs. Marco Dorame 134.4

Gabe Gerena 131 vs. Joshua Maldonado 132

Avious Griffin 146.5 vs. Jose Gazzo 140=9

Isaah Flaherty 157.5 vs. Dewayne Williams 161,5

Derek Starling 276 vs. Dennis Vance Jr. 273 Venue: Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

Promoter : Rising Star Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

