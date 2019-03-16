By Jeff Zimmerman and Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Dallas welterweight Amon Rashidi (6-0, 4 KOs) scored a sixth round stoppage over El Paso’s Gabriel Gutierrez (5-8, 3 KOs). Rashidi dropped Gutierrez in the third. The fourth round saw Rashidi land a hard short right hand that backed Gutierrez to the ropes. The Dallas prospect continued to outwork Gutierrez sending him to the canvas a second time in round five. However the referee had seen enough as Gutierrez was down a third time stopping the fight 24 seconds of the sixth.

San Antonio’s Jesse Rodriguez (9-0, 5 KOs) stopped Rauf Aghayev (26-7, 11 KOs) in three rounds in a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout. Rodriguez was on the attack backing Aghayev. However in round three, Aghayev crouched in pain as Rodriguez landed a combination. Referee Laurence Cole stepped in to stop the fight at 2:50 as Aghayev appeared to sustain an injury.

Super welterweight Thomas Hill (8-2, 1 KOs) battled Limberth Ponce over six tough rounds. Hill used a lightning fast jab to keep the smaller Ponce at bay for most of the fight. Ponce looked to counter Hill and tried to land big bombs with both hands, landing occasionally. Ponce appeared to slow down the 2nd half of the fight as Hill wobbled him with a big right hand in the 6th round. In a tough fight to score, the judges ruled a split decision for the busier Hill. Scores read 60-54, 58-56 for Hill and 59-55 for Ponce.

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Aaron Morales (6-0, 3 KOs) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma dominated Fernando Robles (2-1) of McAllen, Texas for six-rounds. A pair of uppercuts by Morales dropped Robles in the second round. Morales stayed on top of Robles backing him up and staggering him in the fifth. Staying busy Morales closed the strong in route to a decision. Scores were 60-53, 60-53, 59-54.

Dallas cruiserweight Adrian Taylor (9-1, 4 KOs) faced William Quintana (7-13, 3 KOs) in a four round scrap. Taylor came out strong landing big shots to the head and body of Quintana. Quintana, though, showed toughness and started to land some punches inside as the fight continued. In the end, Taylor was more active and earned the hard fought unanimous decision. The scores read 40-36, 39-37 twice.

Lightweight Luis Coria (11-2, 6 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California stopped Mexico’s Omar Garcia (6-8, 1 KO). Coria dropped Garcia in the opening round, Garcia was up and continued to fight but Coria’s attack overwhelmed Garcia as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 53 seconds of round two.

Local super middleweight Burley Brooks (1-0, 1 KOs), making his pro debut, came out swinging from the opening bell to the head and body of Randy Mast (1-1) and dropped him with a solid left hand shot to the body. Mast beat the count, but a flurry by Brooks caused the referee to waive it off soon after. The time of stoppage was 1:16 by TKO of the first round. Brooks is a product of R&R Boxing Club and Roger Rodas in Dallas and is signed by Errol Spence’s ManDown Promotions. Brooks has been in camp with Spence for several fights as well as former junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo.

In the opening bout from AT&T Stadium, super flyweight Robert Rodriguez (3-0) of San Antonio won a unanimous decision Fernando Ibarra (0-1) of Fairfield, California in a four-round fight. The southpaw Rodriguez dominated throughout the fight bloodying Ibarra in route to a unanimous decision. Judges scored the bout 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37.