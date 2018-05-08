May 8, 2018

Ramirez-Mendez clash May 26 on FS1

Once-beaten super lightweight contender Eddie Ramirez (17-1, 11 KOs) will take on former world champion Argenis Mendez (24-5-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, May 26 from Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi

Televised coverage will also feature former title challenger Oscar Escandon (25-3, 17 KOs) meeting unbeaten 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar (9-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now at the Beau Rivage Theatre box office, at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

