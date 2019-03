Unbeaten WBO #13 ranked cruiserweight Dilan Prašovićz (11-0, 9 KOs) continues to impress. He stopped heavy-handed Juan Ezequiel Basualdo (11-4-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina in round 2 Friday night at the Splendid Grand Prix in Budva, Montenegro. It was the sixth straight stoppage win for Prašovićz. He is now the mandatory to challenge for the WBO intercontinental cruiserweight title.