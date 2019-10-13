Sad to report that super welterweight Patrick Day is in a coma and fighting for his life at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Day underwent emergency surgery last night after being knocked out in the tenth round by Charles Conwell in a bout streamed worldwide on DAZN. Went he went down, Day’s head bounced off the canvas. Medical personnel couldn’t revive him and he was taken from the ring on a stretcher. While being rushed to the hospital, he reportedly suffered a seizure. Prayers for Patrick Day.