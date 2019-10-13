Sad to report that super welterweight Patrick Day is in a coma and fighting for his life at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Day underwent emergency surgery last night after being knocked out in the tenth round by Charles Conwell in a bout streamed worldwide on DAZN. Went he went down, Day’s head bounced off the canvas. Medical personnel couldn’t revive him and he was taken from the ring on a stretcher. While being rushed to the hospital, he reportedly suffered a seizure. Prayers for Patrick Day.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Bloody hell . Get well soon mate