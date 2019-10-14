By Ricardo Ibarra

On a sad note, former world title challenger Eloy Perez passed away over the weekend. Perez, who was thirty-two-years old at the time of his death, had amassed a career record of 23-1-2, 7 KOs over a seven-year span as a pro. He was a former WBC United States (USNBC) and WBO-NABO Jr. lightweight titleholder.

Perez began his boxing career in the Pacific Northwest, standing out as a talented young amateur before turning pro in 2005. The early stages of his career were spent fighting on legendary west coast boxing promoter/manager Bennie Georgino’s cards in Perez’ hometown of Rochester, Washington. He eventually moved to Salinas, California, signing with Golden Boy Promotions and working himself into title contention with a string of impressive wins, including NABO title defenses against Dominic Salcido (W MD10, 2010), and Daniel Jimenez (W KO2, 2011). His lone pro defeat was in his bid for the WBO 130 lbs. strap, losing to Adrien Broner via 4th round stoppage in February of 2012. That fight also marked the last time Perez fought professionally.

Details of the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

Our condolences go out to his family and friends.