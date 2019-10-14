By Sam DiTusaa at ringside

One fight that failed to be televised on the Matchroom Promotions card at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on Saturday night was the walkout crosstown ten round super featherweight battle between Giovanni Mioletti (18-0, 7 KOs) and Josh Hernandez (9-3, 7 KOs).

Mioletti-Hernandez Often on these big cards a local fight is buried off TV and most of the patrons are long gone when these fighters enter the ring. On this evening, 1,500 customers remained to watch this battle between two of the Windy City’s finest.

The action was back and forth the entire affair. Neither fighter was down or badly hurt, though the punch stat machine couldn’t keep up with the action. The non-stop back and forth action was intense and only each fighter’s intestinal fortitude and home town pride kept them wailing away at each other. At the fight’s conclusion, the mutual respect each corner had for the other was evident. The final tallies were 96-94 for Hernandez, while two judges scored for Mioletti 96-94 and 97-93.