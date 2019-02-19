By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker regards WBC #13 Derek Chisora as a dangerous fighter and their promoters Eddie Hearn and David Higgins are in negotiation for the two heavyweights to clash on April 20 in London. “It’s our priority option,” Parker said to the Sunday Herald. “I said to David that I want to lock in something very soon because if I lock it in tomorrow it will give me nine weeks of training. I need a minimum of seven weeks in Vegas and two weeks in the UK so it’s very close to happening.

“He’s a dangerous fighter. It’s a risky fight. He puts on a lot of pressure and throws a lot of punches. With the last fight he had against Dillian Whyte, he was leading the fight before he got knocked out.

“Fury and [WBC champion Deontay] Wilder are busy. Joshua is going to fight Big Baby [Jarrell] Miller. David Price has got a fight. Lucas Browne has got a fight. The only other person at the top is Luis Ortiz but I think he’s going to be signed up for a fight soon.

“For me, looking at the top 10 or 15 in the world, Chisora is right up there, the only one that is free and the only one willing to take the fight.”