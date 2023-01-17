By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation has put its full support behind the proposed exhibition bout between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and former world champion Anthony Mundine, tentatively scheduled for June.

Executive Director of the PNGSF Al Veratau told the National newspaper, “The Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation is partnering with the Oceana Fight Promotions to make sure we deliver the Manny Pacquiao-Anthony Mundine exhibition bout in Port Moresby. We’ve asked the Government to invoke the National Events Council to assist because it is a huge event in the 2023 sports calendar.”

Australian advisor Peter Maniatis added, “This will be the biggest global sporting event in the history of Papua New Guinea. Well done to the PNG Government and Maryanne Millie Oceania Fight Promotions.”