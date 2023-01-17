Due to circumstances out of the control of BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs), who was intended to fight Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight main event on February 25, will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs). Broner vs. Lundy, taking place at the Gateway Center in Atlanta, Georgia, will broadcast worldwide on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99. More details, including ticket sales and undercard bouts, will be announced at a later date.
“I’m glad they found a worthy replacement in Hank Lundy,” said Broner, from his training camp in South Florida. “Unfortunately, Redkach had to pull out, but I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me. This is the AB show and I’m on a mission to bust up everyone in my way. Hank Lundy is in trouble. I’m going to put a beating on him.”
Lundy stated, “Broner has established himself as one of the best fighters in the world, but he hasn’t been active, so I’m going to take full advantage of his inactivity. Everyone knows that I will fight anyone and the big names run from me. So I’m telling everyone right now, I’m going to beat the shit out of this can man.”
When they both were at their best, this may’ve actually been an interesting (interesting, not exciting) fight, but now it’s a freakshow which probably won’t feature very much punching at all.
I still wouldn’t be too surprised if Broner pulled out as well and they canceled the entire card. I saw footage of him training and that belly didn’t look like it was close to welterweight, but we’ll see.
– I thought that Ivan Redkach would have a good go at Broner.
– It has been stated many times on this site that Hank Lundy should retire.
PPV, I wouldn’t pay a bean to watch this. It’s an absolute farce. Two “has beens” fighting for a non title bout.
I agree. I wouldn’t pay a penny and probably wouldn’t watch if it was free.
What’s going on with boxing? Every darn fight is now a PPV? Whatever happened to guys fighting on ESPN?