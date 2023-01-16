Shot of the Day World-ranked super welterweight contender Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (21-1, 21 KOs) opened his training to the Southern California media this past Saturday at the Wild Card Boxing Gym in anticipation of his ten-round WBC Continental Americas title defense against Nathaniel Gallimore, (22-6-1, 17 KOs) on January 27 at the Quiet Cannon located in the Montebello Country Club. The fight will stream globally on UFC Fightpass. Yarde not interested in point scoring Like this: Like Loading...

